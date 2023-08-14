Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LG&E says a contract line technician died while working electric service lines for the company.

In a statement, James Banner with Pike Electric, said the worker, who was employed by their company, was fatally injured Saturday afternoon while crews were doing restoration work at Preston Highway and Loretta St.

The worker has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Jameson Hall, 29, of Salyersville, Ky. Deputy corner Scott Russ says the manner of death is accidental and the cause is “consistent with a high voltage electrocution.”

Natasha Collins with LG&E said crews were working to repair damage in the Edgewood neighborhood following a line of storms that moved through the Louisville area earlier in the day.

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the contractor’s family and loved ones, as well to our employees, especially co-workers and emergency personnel who responded to the job site where the incident occurred,” Banner said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to all family members, co-workers and others touched by this tragedy. We have resources available to our employees to help them process and cope with this loss.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

JCPS offers meals to students as district again cancels school to fix transportation issues
Parents taking advantage of available resources amid JCPS school closures
Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
LMPD provides information on road closures for Kentucky State Fair
The home at 6213 Applegate Lane.
EPA now on scene at Applegate Lane hazmat homes