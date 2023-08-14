Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EPA now on scene at Applegate Lane hazmat homes

The home at 6213 Applegate Lane.
The home at 6213 Applegate Lane.(WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency have arrived in Louisville and are beginning their assessment of two homes in the Highview neighborhood.

On July 27, the homes, located next to each other at 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane, were found to have chemicals and homemade explosives stored inside after a search warrant was served by Louisville Metro police undercover officers and federal agents. Most of the chemical are inside the 6213 Applegate Lane home, which Louisville Metro officials say is a “hoarder home.”

Metro emergency officials say the home is so filled with clutter that removing the chemicals and explosives would create a danger to emergency personnel. The city has determined that a controlled burn of the home, which would be planned and monitored by emergency officials, would be the best option to get rid of the materials inside.

Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA to survey the property but has said he will not approve any plan to burn the home until he is satisfied with the plans.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating death of Carroll County High School student
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

LMPD provides information on road closures/restrictions for Kentucky State Fair
Neighborhood House offering all-day camp for JCPS students in West Louisville
Jefferson County Lawmakers held a public forum to hear JCPS parent's concerns about the start...
JCPS parents still looking for answers, share frustrations with Jefferson County lawmakers
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says he plans to work with bus drivers to make their jobs...
Jefferson County Democratic Delegation gives statement on JCPS busing problems