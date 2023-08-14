Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Briefly Cooler Before A Heat Wave Builds

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 14, 2023
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers end overnight
  • Clouds and a few showers possible Tuesday
  • Drier and hotter weather pattern takes hold this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances will fade into the evening hours, with clearing skies overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s by early Tuesday morning.

While Tuesday starts sunny, cool air aloft will help develop clouds during the day with a small pop-up shower chance taking hold during the afternoon as well. Highs will be only in the 70s on Tuesday.

Skies will clear out again Tuesday night as we lose the heating of the day, allowing for some fog to develop by early Wednesday morning.

Watch for low visibility during the Wednesday morning commute! Lows will be in the 60s by then. It doesn’t really get much better than Wednesday’s forecast.

Expect a fantastic afternoon with sunshine, lower humidity levels, and highs near 80 degrees.

Pleasant weather continues for the end of the workweek, but we’re eyeing a heat wave that will begin later in the weekend.

This will take us into the 90s for just about all the next week, with drier weather slated to continue during most of that time.

This may very well rival the heat we saw late last month. It’ll be an impactful part of the forecast to keep an eye on!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

