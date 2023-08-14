Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-65 crashes in Bullitt County causing delays

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are interstate crashes in Bullitt County causing delays for Monday morning commuters.

Bullitt dispatch said all lanes are blocked on I-65 North at mile marker 124, which is just inside the Jefferson County line.

A semitruck hit the median and then crossed all the lanes, ending up in the far ditch on the right side. MetroSafe said the driver was not hurt and is out of the semitruck right now.

Bullitt County dispatch said crews are also working a crash on I-65 South near Lebanon Junction.

No lanes are closed and a wrecker was sent. Drivers should travel with caution around that area between Mile Marker 104 and 105 due to there being construction work.

Earlier in the morning, the Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown had been working a non-injury crash involving a FedEx van on I-65 North at mile marker 94.

The crash was first reported at 7:30 a.m. and caused plenty of delays with slow moving traffic.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating death of Carroll County High School student
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

I-71 South ramp to I-265 closed after semi overturn
Semi tractor trailer overturned.
Driver extricated after semi truck rolls over onto car on ramp to I-264 West
Lane closures set to begin on I-65 in Bullitt County
TRIMARC
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on I-64 West at Echo Trail