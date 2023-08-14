I-65 crashes in Bullitt County causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are interstate crashes in Bullitt County causing delays for Monday morning commuters.

Bullitt dispatch said all lanes are blocked on I-65 North at mile marker 124, which is just inside the Jefferson County line.

A semitruck hit the median and then crossed all the lanes, ending up in the far ditch on the right side. MetroSafe said the driver was not hurt and is out of the semitruck right now.

Bullitt County dispatch said crews are also working a crash on I-65 South near Lebanon Junction.

No lanes are closed and a wrecker was sent. Drivers should travel with caution around that area between Mile Marker 104 and 105 due to there being construction work.

Earlier in the morning, the Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown had been working a non-injury crash involving a FedEx van on I-65 North at mile marker 94.

The crash was first reported at 7:30 a.m. and caused plenty of delays with slow moving traffic.

