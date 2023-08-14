I-65 crashes in Hardin, Bullitt counties causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are interstate crashes in Hardin County and Bullitt County causing delays for Monday morning commuters.

The Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown is working a crash involving a FedEx van on I-65 North at mile marker 94.

The road isn’t blocked, but the crash is causing plenty of delays with slow moving traffic.

The crash was first reported at 7:30 a.m. and wreckers are trying to move the FedEx van right now.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Bullitt County dispatch said crews are also working a crash on I-65 South near Lebanon Junction.

No lanes are closed and the cars involved are now on the shoulder. A wrecker is currently on the way.

