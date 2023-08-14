Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Japanese company relocates headquarters to Lexington

State and local leaders cut the ribbon on Monday as an official announcement of Funai Microfluidics Solutions relocating its headquarters to Lexington.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders cut the ribbon on Monday as an official announcement of Funai Microfluidics Solutions’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Lexington.

They are a global leader in thermal inkjet technology.

Leaders say this is Funai’s first division headquarters outside of Osaka, Japan. They say they’re leading business here and attracting a lot of local talent.

“It sends a message to the entire world that the Commonwealth is on a roll,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and others got to tour Funai Microfluidics Solutions Monday morning. Staff says it’s one of roughly four companies in the world that has this level of technology.

“Very capable of just dispensing small droplets, and it’s found a home in many different applications,” said Funai Chief Technology Officer Mike Marra.

Marra says the technology goes far beyond computer ink. It’s used to print on everything from plastic to aluminum cans, even cookies. Marra says Funai has had a lot of accomplishments over the last ten years.

“With these employees at the reigns, they have filed over 150 patents in microfluidics, and we’ve introduced nearly 20 unique products, most of those through partners,” Marra said.

Marra says being labeled as the headquarters means the Lexington location is no longer just for research and development. Mayor Linda Gorton recognizes the significance of Funai to the community.

“A growing technology sector has contributed to the success of our local economy,” Mayor Gorton said.

Governor Beshear says it’s incredible to see Funai join the many other Japanese-owned companies with major operations in the state.

“Since 2020, we’ve welcomed $12.1 billion in foreign direct investments across 640 new locations and expansion projects. Even better, this direct foreign investment has created 28,900 full-time jobs for Kentuckians,” said Governor Beshear.

Leaders say Funai continues to grow and is now working to revolutionize the life science industry as they aim to use their microfluidic technology for things like precision medicine.

“We’re going to grow successfully in the future so that we can deploy a lot of the applications to the global. So that we can make this company a global company from Kentucky,” said Funai CEO Koji Yamanaka.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified
Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
UPDATE: I-65 crashes in Bullitt County cleared

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Spotty shower later today
UofL first-year students getting ready for move-in
Baptist Health Hardin introduces digital mobile PET/CT scan unit
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 8/15
Update on the cool-to-hot setup ahead of us PLUS a look at the latest data for Autumn 2023.
Goode Weather Blog 8/15