JCPS to host immunization, physical clinic during closures
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is hosting an immunization and physical clinic on Tuesday, according to a release.
School officials said the clinic will allow students to receive the vaccinations they need for school and have the option for a physical exam. Parents can also receive free COVID, Tetanus, MMR or Hepatitis A vaccines while supplies last.
The clinic will be held at the Iroquois High School gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the release.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.