JCPS to host immunization, physical clinic during closures

JCPS provides free physicals and vaccinations at Iroquois High School.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is hosting an immunization and physical clinic on Tuesday, according to a release.

School officials said the clinic will allow students to receive the vaccinations they need for school and have the option for a physical exam. Parents can also receive free COVID, Tetanus, MMR or Hepatitis A vaccines while supplies last.

The clinic will be held at the Iroquois High School gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the release.

