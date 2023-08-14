JCPS parents still looking for answers, share frustrations with Jefferson County lawmakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS parents said they feel unheard as they look for answers after Wednesday’s transportation disaster.

Now they’re anxiously waiting to see if their kids will even be back in school this week.

Several Kentucky lawmakers, with ties to JCPS, hosted a public forum to talk about the transportation issues and other concerns.

The event finally gave parents the chance to air out their disdain for the district’s planning.

School is out of session for at least the next two days for JCPS students, and parents want to know what will change between now and Wednesday.

However, what parents really want to know is how JCPS intends to earn back one of the hardest things to regain, trust.

“You know, why was this not foreseen? Why did it take what happened on Wednesday to discover all of these mistakes,” JCPS parent Katie Carter asked. “It’s such an unfortunate situation all around.”

It seems there are still more questions than answers for JCPS parents as they continue to wonder what went wrong on the first day of school.

Parents like Alex Pritchett said they’ve tried to gain some clarity from district leaders and haven’t had any success.

“We have been trying to ask questions and get answers and can’t get any responses that are worth anything from anyone,” Pritchett said. “And so I figured if we can’t get responses then maybe our representatives can.”

Sunday’s Public Forum gave parents an opportunity to talk to five of their representatives about their concerns regarding JCPS’ bus plan.

Katie Carter said her child rides the bus, but she’d be willing to drive her child to school if that made things easier on the district.

“What can parents do right now? There’s got to be things the community can do,” Carter said. “I have not heard any call for action from parents yet from the school. If there’s something I can do, let me know what that is.”

Sara George drives her children to school but feels the cancellations are stunting her kid’s educational foundation.

She said her son started Kindergarten during the pandemic with NTI and now fears her daughter’s first year will have a similar outcome.

“Well now my daughter just started Kindergarten on Wednesday, and now we’re already not in school again,” George said. “So I just feel like their future is going to be based off of what their educational foundation is and right now in JCPS I feel like their future isn’t cared about.”

George said she’s willing to do whatever she can to get all kids back to school but feels like there’s only so much she can do.

“But I just feel like our hands are tied completely to seven board members and one superintendent that didn’t plan very well,” George said. “And the option isn’t just to keep the schools closed.”

When it comes to Superintendent Marty Pollio, parents have mixed emotions about him keeping his position.

Some want him to resign, while others want to wait things out to see how he handles the problem at hand.

One thing parents can agree on is that they don’t think it’s fair to go back to school until everyone can efficiently do so.

“I also would rather not be told that everything can start back until I know that other kids can get to and from school safely and efficiently,” Pritchett said. “Because it’s one thing for me to be able to pick up my kids, but I can’t pick up every single kid.”

Representatives at the public forum said the parents’ concerns will be sent to JCPS within a day to help them make changes moving forward.

As of right now, JCPS believes classes will resume by the middle of this week, and will have a more concrete answer by the end of the day Monday.

In the meantime, there are resources available at JCPS schools over the next two days as well as businesses offering deals to keep kids occupied.

