Jefferson County Democratic Delegation gives statement on JCPS busing problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, The Jefferson County Democratic Delegation released a statement on the JCPS busing issues.

“Jefferson County Public Schools has an absolute duty to keep our children safe,” the statement states. “We all know that the complete breakdown of vital transportation services that occurred on the first day of school was unacceptable, and that the subsequent school cancellations have created significant hardships for our families.”

The delegation said while they support public education and schools, the community must also hold JCPS accountable. The statement goes on to say that it’s important that a solution is made quickly.

“To that end, we are in ongoing communication with JCPS, and have spoken with our educators, administrators, families, and the community to find answers to the issues that resulted in this week’s chaotic and indefensible situation for our kids and families,” the statement states. “As legislators, we are elected to represent the families in our districts, and to act in their best interest.”

They said that they have been working with everyone involved since Wednesday to better understand exactly what happened and why, and how to make sure this does not happen again.

In the coming days and weeks, the delegation said they will present solution-forward changes to make sure students are safe. They will be hosting town halls across the county to engage with and support families.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.