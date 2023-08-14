Kentucky State Police investigating death of Carroll County High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Carroll County High School Student, according to a release.

The school district said the student passed away over the weekend. Officials went on to say that he would have started his junior year of high school on Wednesday.

The student was a member of the CCHS Panthers football team, an officer in FFA and a CCHS cheerleader.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

The CCHS campus and football field will be open to students on Monday, Aug. 14 starting at noon. Principal Amy Sutter said she wanted students to know they have a safe space to gather, grieve or just be.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

