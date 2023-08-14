LMPD provides information on road closures for Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky State Fair will be in Louisville from August 17-27.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has provided the following information on road closures and restrictions around the outside of the Kentucky Exposition Center property:

Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20

8 am - 11 pm (each day)

Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive

No Parking Areas

All Day

Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive

Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road

Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7

KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass

Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end

Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

Friday, Aug. 25 - Sunday, Aug. 27

8 am - 11 pm (each day)

Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive

No Parking Areas

All Day

Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive

Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road

Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7

KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass

Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end

Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

Click here for access to an interactive map of the street closures.

