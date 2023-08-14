LMPD provides information on road closures/restrictions for Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky State Fair will be in Louisville from August 17-27.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has provided the following information on road closures and restrictions around the outside of the Kentucky Exposition Center property:
Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20
8 am - 11 pm (each day)
- Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive
No Parking Areas
All Day
- Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end
- Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3
Friday, Aug. 25 - Sunday, Aug. 27
8 am - 11 pm (each day)
- Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive
No Parking Areas
All Day
- Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end
- Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3
Click here for access to an interactive map of the street closures.
