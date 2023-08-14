Man in hospital after stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1st and Jacob Streets around 4:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. Mitchell said he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

