Neighborhood House offering all-day camp for JCPS students in West Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighborhood House is offering an all-day camp for Jefferson County Public Schools students in West Louisville.

Camp starts Monday morning since JCPS announced classes and extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday and Tuesday due to the school bus transportation issues.

“Our doors will be open to families as long as JCPS is closed,” Neighborhood House Executive Director Jennie Jean Davidson said in a release. “We expected to be starting our first week of afterschool programming today after our all-day camp during the summer. Instead, we’re jumping in to offer extra hours of programming that our school-age members need while school is out.”

There are approximately 80 students from kindergarten through 12th grade enrolled in Neighborhood House’s Youth Development Program throughout the year, according to the release. Neighborhood House is expecting an increase in traffic at its Emergency Food Bank as well.

Canned meat, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles are currently being accepted at the community center. For more on how to support Neighborhood House’s expanded youth programming, click here.

Neighborhood House is located at 201 North 25th Street in the Portland neighborhood.

