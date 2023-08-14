No word on plans to burn Highview home as EPA inspects explosives, chemicals inside

Contact Troubleshooters
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood had to again keep their distance Monday, as neighborhood streets were blocked off for safety reasons.

On July 27, Metro police and federal agents entered a home at 6213 Applegate Lane and discovered chemicals and homemade explosives.

Louisville Metro officials described it as a “hoarder home.”

Metro emergency officials said the home is so filled with clutter that removing the chemicals and explosives would create a danger to emergency personnel.

The city has determined that a controlled burn of the home, which would be planned and monitored by emergency officials, would be the best option to get rid of the materials inside.

Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA to survey the property but has said he will not decide to burn the home until he is satisfied with the plans.

Tents, emergency vehicles, and a mobile command center could be seen Monday from a police roadblock as EPA contractors got their first look at a potentially deadly mess.

”They are making entry into the house,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services Executive Director Jody Meiman said. “Obviously, the federal EPA members have only seen pictures and heard us talk about it, so they’re actually getting eyes on it themselves.”

The city is counting on the EPA for clear advice as it weighs only two options: burn the house down with its dangerous contents or conduct a potentially hazardous cleanup.

There was no immediate answer after the EPA inspection.

”They are running some tests,” Meiman said. “They’re not moving any bottles or opening any bottles or anything like that. So they are performing some tests. They’re going to take it back to their labs.”

Meiman said results from tests could take days as residents continue to wait.

In the meantime, a sign in front of a neighborhood house demanded “No Toxic Burn.”

Resident David Rhodes on the other hand said he is for burning but does not trust city officials to do it properly.

”The military or the service or whoever does it,” Rhoades said. “They are going to do a good job, and that’s my opinion of it.”

If there is a burn, resident Chris Olex wonders where his family will go if they have to evacuate.

”I’ve got a disability, my daughters got a disability, we’ve got animals in the house,” Olex said. “I don’t know where we would find lodging.”

