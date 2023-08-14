Contact Troubleshooters
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police has started an investigation after a Carroll County High School student was shot and killed.

Carroll County Public Schools said 16-year-old Bryce Stewart died over the weekend.

School officials went on to say that he would have started his junior year of high school on Wednesday. Steward was a member of the CCHS Panthers football team, an officer in FFA and a CCHS cheerleader.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” CCPS Superintendent Casey Jaynes said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

The CCHS campus and football field will be open to students on Monday, Aug. 14 starting at noon. Principal Amy Sutter said she wanted students to know they have a safe space to gather, grieve or just be.

Kentucky State Police troopers said 40-year-old Owenton resident Timothy Stone was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

