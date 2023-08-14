Contact Troubleshooters
Parents taking advantage of available resources amid JCPS school closures

JCPS offers meals to students as district again cancels school to fix transportation issues
(WAVE NEws)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today was slated to be the start of the after school program the Neighborhood Place on North 25th Street, but when JCPS canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday, they needed to adjust. Staff gathered and decided they needed to come in early for an all-day affair. It’s the same story for community centers and childcare providers across Louisville.

At the Neighborhood Place, like many other places, students had a place to come as parents went to work. JCPS is also trying to help as well. They’re offering meals for students at different locations in the district so students don’t have to miss any meals. It’s food the district was already prepared to serve students during the school day, so it made sense to offer it to students now.

”It can be financially difficult for families that weren’t planning to provide breakfast and lunch for their students,” said Terina Edington of JCPS Nutritional Services, “and we feel this will be able to support them. We definitely work hard to be as financially responsible we are able to, and to make sure students are receiving the food rather than having it be a loss.”

JCPS released the following list of sites for meal distribution on August 14 and 15 (11am - 12:30pm):

Academy @ Shawnee, Atkinson, Bates, Bloom, Cane Run, Chenoweth, Cochrane, Crums Lane, Frayser, Greathouse, Greenwood, Hartstern, Hite, Jeffersontown Elementary School, Kammerer, J.F. Kennedy, Kerrick, Knight, Layne, Lincoln, Moore, Newcomer, Price, Shacklette, Stopher, Trunnell, Unseld, Watterson, Wilder, Young

