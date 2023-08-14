Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Lexington man arrested after making threats to Rabbi, Jewish student center

Lexington police say a man has been arrested after making threats to a local religious leader and the Chabad Jewish Student Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man has been arrested after making threats to a local religious leader and the Chabad Jewish Student Center.

Police say a local Rabbi contacted detectives from the Personal Crimes Section on August 10 regarding harassing communications they had received over several days.

They say the messages contained hate speech and threats focused on the Jewish faith.

Police say detectives were able to identify and locate the suspect, 58-year-old Sendil Nathan.

Nathan is charged with terrorist threatening.

Nathan is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

