Program options for JCPS parents while school is out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the unexpected cancellation of classes by the Jefferson County Public Schools, there were several organizations across Louisville helping to keep kids busy.

Some students chose to play at the St. Matthews-Eline Branch Library while they waited to hear when classes will be back in session. Marie Ruff said her grandchildren attend JCPS schools and have been making the most of their free time.

“If you feel like kids only learn in school, then I think you are missing out on lots of opportunities in the community,” Ruff said. “Today is mixed up story time. So, we came to hear the stories, and we came to get some more dinosaur books because we are big into dinosaurs.”

The library’s free summer reading morning program is for preschool ages, but staff said they welcomed in some older kids too. Monday around 60 children showed up, a bigger crowd than they anticipated.

“Bigger than we anticipated, but we always get really good crowds here, so we just go with the flow,” said Stephani Carter, Youth Services Library Assistant. “We’ve got board games that we put out for today and tomorrow that are ages five and up, we always have puzzles out.”

Over at the Southeast YMCA, kids stayed active with swimming, arts and crafts, games and more. Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, said their team took in around 1,000 children Monday, and opened 10 of their sites across Louisville.

To learn more about YMCA programs, or register, click or tap here.

To learn more about programs with the Louisville Free Public Library, click or tap here.

