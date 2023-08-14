Students move in at Alice Lloyd College

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the weekend, students returned to campus to get ready for a new school year at Alice Lloyd College.

Isabella Freeman, who is Resident Advisor of Herman Hall at Alice Lloyd College ,said she loves the excitement of move-in day.

“There is a ton of excitement, I think everyone is ready to come in and get ready for their classes and everything. All the upper classman are just ready to come in and get done and get on with their careers,” said Freeman.

Freeman added Sunday makes it feel like the semester is starting since it is the final day of move-in for students.

“This is just move in day so we are moving all of our freshman, our junior seniors and our sophomores are all moving into the buildings throughout the weekend,” said Freeman.

Freeman also said Alice Lloyd is very family and community oriented in making students feel right at home.

“We have two hundred incoming freshman alone this school year and with students being able to enjoy the new girls Holmes Hall I think they will fit right in like its home,” said Freeman.

Vice President of Student Services at Alice Lloyd Scott Cornett said, even though the college experienced some damages during last year’s flood, the college has done renovations and is ready to have students back on campus.

“A lot of damage took place in the area and in the region and we had a lot of things happen here on campus we were fortunate compared to most and still some damage here we are recovering from,” said Cornett.

Cornett said there were specifically some bridges that took damage due to the July 2022 flood.

“We’ve had some bridges that had some damage from the flood that we are working on and fixing those now, and we are still in the process of that,” said Cornett.

Cornett also said the college completed work on some new buildings on campus that opened just prior to students coming back to campus.

“We have a brand new Holmes Hall that just opened and this is the first group of students in it, also a new campus center. We are doing a lot of renovations on campus,” said Cornett.

Cornett is excited about the work that has been done on the campus in the last few years.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the last couple years to this campus and the flood of course made us do some additional stuff, I think we have a beautiful school,” said Cornett.

Classes begin on Tuesday, August 15.

