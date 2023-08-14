UofL Football completes first scrimmages of camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Football completed their first scrimmage over the weekend.

Head Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the scrimmage Saturday.

“The first real scrimmage was productive, I thought we got a lot out of it,” Brohm said.

Brohm said his team has some work ahead of them as kickoff nears.

”There are some good things on both sides of the ball at times and a lot of things to shore up,” Brohm said. “Some of the action live tackle which was good to do that and some of the action was thudding it up and putting the ball where we think the stop would be.”

Brohm said the offense is producing under his new scheme.

”On offense, I think the offensive line has improved, and we’ve had a lot of competition,” Brohm said. “We’ve got some young tight ends, and we’ve just got to push them to get better and growing.”

The focus in the early portions of the camp was getting Quarterback Jack Plummer acclimated to his role.

”Jack has done a real good job, he’s a great leader,” Brohm said. “He understands our system, he can see the field, and make all the throws. Consistency is the goal.”

Brohm said the offense is built around Plummer, and his hope is that the mistakes will be cleaned up.”

Third downs, third and longs, he will get a little greedy and force a few things,” Brohm said. “We’ve just got to be smart, take our chances, but also get completions and move the chains.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Brohm said there is still work to be done.

”We had some good moments, but this maybe wasn’t one of our better days,” Brohm said. “I thought we gave up too many big plays, so we need to see what exactly happened there, but I do want to be aggressive in how we play defense, challenge routes, and get after the quarterback.”

With kickoff 20 days away, it is time for Brohm to assess his team from top to bottom.

”It was good to have the guys out there in live action,” Brohm said. “It will be fun to watch the film and see who stood out and who didn’t.”

The Cardinals open with Georgia Tech in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Sept. 1.

