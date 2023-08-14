UPDATE: I-65 crashes in Bullitt County cleared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were interstate crashes in Bullitt County that caused delays for Monday morning commuters.

Bullitt dispatch said all lanes were blocked on I-65 North at mile marker 124, which is just inside the Jefferson County line.

A semitruck had hit a median and then crossed all the lanes, ending up in the far ditch on the right side. MetroSafe said the driver got out of the semitruck and was not injured.

Bullitt County dispatch also said a wrecker had been sent to a crash on I-65 South near Lebanon Junction.

Earlier in the morning, the Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown had been working a non-injury crash involving a FedEx van on I-65 North at mile marker 94.

The crash was first reported at 7:30 a.m. and caused plenty of delays with slow moving traffic.

All of these crashes were cleared in the morning.

