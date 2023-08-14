Woman charged in multiple stabbing of senior citizen

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County, Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with a violent assault on an 85-year-old woman.

Ashley Nicole Johnson, 31, of Madison, is charged with attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated battery.

Madison police were called to a home in the 700 block of Presbyterian Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Officers found the woman living there had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told police she was sitting in her chair when a woman she didn’t know came into her home and assaulted her. The victim had multiple stab wounds to her chest and arms.

Police said they were quickly able to establish Johnson as the suspect. They also located the knife believed to be used in the assault.

After initially being treated at Norton King’s Daughters’ Health Hospital, the victim was airlifted to a Louisville hospital for additional treatment and care.

