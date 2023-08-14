Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman charged in multiple stabbing of senior citizen

Ashley Nicole Johnson, 31, of Madison, Ind., is charged with attempted murder, burglary and...
Ashley Nicole Johnson, 31, of Madison, Ind., is charged with attempted murder, burglary and aggravated battery.(Source; Madison, Ind. Police Dept.)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County, Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with a violent assault on an 85-year-old woman.

Ashley Nicole Johnson, 31, of Madison, is charged with attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated battery.

Madison police were called to a home in the 700 block of Presbyterian Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Officers found the woman living there had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told police she was sitting in her chair when a woman she didn’t know came into her home and assaulted her. The victim had multiple stab wounds to her chest and arms.

Police said they were quickly able to establish Johnson as the suspect. They also located the knife believed to be used in the assault.

After initially being treated at Norton King’s Daughters’ Health Hospital, the victim was airlifted to a Louisville hospital for additional treatment and care.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

LMPD provides information on road closures for Kentucky State Fair
Students are excited for a new school year as they return to campus at Alice Lloyd College
Students move in at Alice Lloyd College
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
UK Move-in
UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend