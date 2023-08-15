Contact Troubleshooters
Baptist Health Hardin introduces digital mobile PET/CT scan unit

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Hardin is making it easier to for people to get a PET or CT scan.

The health network now has a full-time, digital mobile PET/CT scan unit at Baptist Health Hardin Cancer Center in Elizabethtown.

Physicians will use the unit to diagnose and monitor cancer.

Scans take less than 15 minutes.

With shortened scan and visit times, more patients can be screened daily using this technology.

