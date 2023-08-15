Contact Troubleshooters
Bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist was killed after being hit by two vehicles in Lyndon.

The Lyndon Police Department and St. Matthews Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of La Grange Road and Blue Vale Way on Tuesday just before 7:20 a.m.

Police said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and both of the drivers were cooperative.

There’s no indication this person was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The Lyndon Police Department is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit.

