FORECAST: Cooler weather midweek

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler today & Wednesday
  • Isolated showers possible this afternoon/evening
  • Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, we’ll see more clouds overhead this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible as the clouds drift by. Today will be quite cool, with highs only in the 70s. Clouds clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog may develop by early Wednesday morning; low visibility could impact the morning commute.

Wednesday’s forecast looks magnificent. We’ll see sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs near 80°. Clear skies and cool conditions remain Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s once again.

Warmer weather will build for the end of the week, with a heat wave starting to take hold over the area during the weekend into the following week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

