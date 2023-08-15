FORECAST: Cooler weather midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler today & Wednesday

Isolated showers possible this afternoon/evening

Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, we’ll see more clouds overhead this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible as the clouds drift by. Today will be quite cool, with highs only in the 70s. Clouds clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog may develop by early Wednesday morning; low visibility could impact the morning commute.

Wednesday’s forecast looks magnificent. We’ll see sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs near 80°. Clear skies and cool conditions remain Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s once again.

Warmer weather will build for the end of the week, with a heat wave starting to take hold over the area during the weekend into the following week.

