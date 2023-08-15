Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant weather before next week’s heat

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog possible tonight, mainly in Kentucky
  • Warm, sunny days and pleasant nights for the rest of the week
  • Heat cranks up with an extended stretch of 90s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and our small shower chance from the afternoon hours will fade tonight, allowing for temperatures to drop into the 50s and lower 60s. It will also allow for some fog potential early Wednesday, especially in Kentucky.

By Wednesday afternoon we’re looking for picture-perfect weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures Wednesday night will go down into the 50s and 60s once again with a mostly clear sky. Enjoy another night of free air conditioning! Some fog can’t be ruled out heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday is another beautiful day with sunshine, a decent breeze, and highs in the 80s. Humidity levels will still be well under control, so it’ll feel nice outside.

Sunshine will be plentiful on Friday after the Thursday night cold front. Temperatures will also be in the lower to middle 80s for highs with low humidity, marking our last really decent day before next week’s heat.

The 90s surge back in on the western side of the high pressure we’ll have for Saturday, putting us into above-normal territory from Sunday through most of next week. Storm chances will likely increase late next week as a stormier pattern nudges back in.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

