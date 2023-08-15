FORECAST: Spotty shower later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler weather for a couple days

Rain chances remain low and spotty

Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies at times which will help keep temperatures only in the 70s for highs this afternoon! Spotty shower will be possible after 3 p.m. through just before sunset. Minor amounts expected.

Clouds clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog may develop by early Wednesday morning; low visibility could impact the morning commute.

Wednesday’s forecast looks magnificent. We’ll see sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Clear skies and cool conditions remain Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s once again. Some river/valley fog will be possible.

Warmer weather will build for the end of the week, with a heat wave starting to take hold over the area during the weekend into the following week.

