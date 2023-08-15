Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana’s 99th Baby Box available at New Albany fire station

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana’s 99th Baby Box was installed in New Albany and is now available to the community.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is located at the New Albany Fire Station #5 on 2557 Charlestown Road and is available for the anonymous surrender of an infant should that need to occur, the release said.

When a baby is placed within a Baby Box, an alarm notifies officials inside to retrieve the infant.

The baby will be attended to within five minutes and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Adoption typically occurs within 30 to 45 days by families who are signed up for foster care with the intention to adopt, the release said.

This is the 144th installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.

