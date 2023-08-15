JCPS parents finding ways to fill the time while school is out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marked the fourth day of no classes for Jefferson County Public Schools, and parents are finding ways to fill the free time for their kids.

Glow Worm Play Cafe in the Highlands hosted a full day of free play sessions for JCPS families Tuesday.

State Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Representative Josie Raymond helped sponsor the event.

Glow Worm Play Cafe owner Katie Read said she partnered with them to open up her space for JCPS children Pre-K through 5th and their parents during this difficult time.

“We are going to have like art activities set up and, and we are going to have these cool wobble balance boards and just some other activities for them to do to burn some energy and have some fun,” Read said. “You know, not at the cost of the parents because no one expected this and everyone needs a little bit of help right now.”

Jessica Heim brought her two kids. She said her oldest son had such a great first day of school last Wednesday at Wilder Elementary.

The next morning, she mistakenly sat in the carpool line until she checked her email and realized school was canceled.

“I am definitely very hopeful that they will go back on Friday in the short term,” Heim said. “And in the long term, I hope that I will be convinced that the students are their first priority because this is kind of leaving me to wonder about that.”

Cheryl Vanlier was there with her grandchildren, who are 3 years old and five years old. She said took on babysitting duty due to the unexpected school closures.

“We go to the science center, and we did summer reading with the library, so I still have those passes,” Vanlier said. “So I just had a lot of things in mind, a lot of options. It’s not something I planned for, but it didn’t throw me off. I’m a grandparent, so it would have thrown everybody off if I wasn’t able to keep them.”

To learn more about Glow Worm Café and Play, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.