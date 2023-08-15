Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS parents looking to Board of Education members for reassurance

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After days of disruption and uncertainty, a few strikes and spares turned out to be just what some JCPS families needed.

The LMPD Police Activities League gave students and their parents a free day at the Executive Strike and Spare bowling alley and a chance to blow off some steam.

”It’s been an adjustment,” Katina Jackson said. “I haven’t been able to really go to work because I work at night and my husband works during the day.”

In Katina Jackson’s family, paychecks took a hit when JCPS shut down classes. When classes resume Friday, her 8th grader and 6th grader will be driven to class in a car.

When asked if she would rather have her children take the bus, Jackson said, “I would if I knew they were going to be safe and be home at a decent hour.”

As members of the Board of Education prepared to meet Tuesday night, Jackson was among JCPS parents looking for reassurance that there will be no repeat of the first day of school.

Janeska Draper and her husband feel the same way.

”The first day of school the buses didn’t come so we had to take the kids to school,” Draper said. “And also we had to go pick them up because they were still at school. We had to get to work and get off work and everything else.”

With three children in JCPS, Draper said she wants her children back in class, and her family back into a routine.

She also intends to listen to comments from the Board that will help her return to work with confidence.

”Just that the buses are going to be there on time,” Draper said. “Everybody’s trying and working hard but just, I don’t know, just come up with a plan just to get it together.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

