JCPS students line up for immunizations and physicals as district prepares for re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Iroquois High School, parents, students and teachers formed a line formed outside the school gymnasium for immunizations and physical exams.

According to JCPS around 1 in 5 students is not up to date on vaccinations.

As the the district deals with its transportation struggles they opened up the otherwise unused gym at Iroquois for mandated vaccinations. The event also included physical examinations required for kindergarten, 6th grade and certain sports.

Though these kinds of clinics happen throughout the year, JCPS District Health Manager Eva Stone said she was surprised by the turnout.

“I hoped we would have a good turnout, because I know the need is vast,” said Stone, “but I didn’t expect to pull up and see people lined up down the sidewalk. But that demonstrates that this is a good service to be offering our families because there’s a need.”

Stone added that even though these clinics were available throughout the summer, this turnout might cause JCPS to add even more clinic date next summer.

