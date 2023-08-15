Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families

FILE: Thrillville
FILE: Thrillville(Kentucky State Fair)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is offering a one-day deal for Jefferson County Public School students.

On Thursday, August 17, each parent or guardian with paid admission can bring up to two students at no additional cost until 2 p.m., the release said.

As part of the minor attendance policy, Monday-Thursday after 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday all day, fair goers under 18 years old entering the fair must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required and IDs will be verified.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online at kystatefair.org. Tickets can also be purchased at participating Kroger stores for $10, which includes parking.

In addition, Kissel Entertainment, the Thrill Ville operator, is offering a buy one, get one all-day ride wristband. Thrill Ville will open at 3 p.m., the release said.

On Thursday, families can also experience livestock in the West Wing, entertainment in The BIG Tent, shopping in South Wing C, Rescue Ridge and Health Horizons in South Wing B, and more.

Parking is not included in the promotional deal. Admission at the gate is $10 per parent or guardian plus $10 per standard vehicle.

Excused absence forms are available for all Kentucky students who visit the fair during a normal school day.

