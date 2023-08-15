Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington rabbi responds to ‘horrifyingly violent’ threats against student Jewish center

“He said that he’s mapping out the Chabad center,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin.
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of threatening the city’s Jewish community. Police charged Sendil Nathan with terroristic threatening, who they say threatened Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and the Chabad Jewish Student Center.

“Chabad here at UK is not the largest Jewish student center at a university, but the community that comes here is incredibly grateful to have that support system,” said Litvin, who also chairs the Kentucky Jewish Council.

For Jewish members of the Cats community, the home along Columbia Avenue is a space to safely express their faith.

“In the middle of the week last week, we started getting messages from a random source,” Litvin said.

But recently, Litvin says that center came under threat, and those messages became ‘horrifyingly violent’.

“He said that he’s mapping out the Chabad center,” said Litvin. “Calling for extermination, that death is the only option, and just some horrifying violent messages talking about goose stepping Jews into the gas chambers. Very much pointed at the Jewish students at UK, and the Chabad.”

They immediately reached out to law enforcement on August 10, who announced the arrest of 58-year-old Sendil Nathan on Monday.

While he is repulsed by the nature of these threats, Rabbi Litvin is preferring to look at the positives with this case - in terms of how seriously it was taken and how quickly it was solved.

“It’s extremely rare, in Jewish history, for a threat to be met by the city saying this is not acceptable,” Litvin said. “They didn’t wait for it to become an eminent threat that has to be dealt with in the next minute, or God forbid something happens.”

Rabbi Litvin has pointed to the swift actions to show his students that this space is safe for them. He has even announced a new permanent home is in the works for their Chabad, adding their organization will not waver.

“Our community is not intimidated, we’re not threatened, we are not hiding,” said Litvin. “Our response is that we’re here, we’re standing strong and we are hopeful for the future.”

A University of Kentucky spokesperson says they have reached out to their Jewish student leaders to offer them any resources they may need. They say the Chabad Jewish Student Center is located off-campus and not affiliated with the university.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

