LMPD arrests man believed to have burglarized McDonald’s on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested a man who they said burglarized a McDonald’s on Preston Highway back in July.

Terry Sams, 31, is facing several charges. Police said Sams allegedly caused some damage to the business and stole computers as well as various property.

(Story continues below)

LMPD shares photos of the suspect on Facebook. (LMPD)

(Story continues below)

Previous arrest reports said this is not the only burglary incident Sams has been involved with.

On Saturday, officers were called to a burglar alarm at 2700 7th Street. When they arrived, they found two broken windows to the main office building and a bay door that was damaged because a car drove through it.

Surveillance footage showed Sams going into the office building and then driving a car through the bay door, damaging two other cars.

Sams allegedly drove the car through a chain link fence and onto 7th Street Road.

Police said he stole over 100 keys to various cars inside the building.

Sams was arrested early Sunday for an unrelated warrant.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.