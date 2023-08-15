LMPD searching for man believed to have burglarized McDonald’s on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who they believe burglarized a McDonald’s on Preston Highway.

Police said it happened in July early in the morning. The man allegedly caused some damage to the business and stole computers as well as various property.

LMPD shares photos of the suspect on Facebook. (LMPD)

LMPD shared several photos of the suspect on their Facebook, in hopes it will help the public.

If anyone has any information on this person or his whereabouts, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

