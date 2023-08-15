Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for man believed to have burglarized McDonald’s on Preston Highway

Mr. McBurgler, as LMPD said.
Mr. McBurgler, as LMPD said.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who they believe burglarized a McDonald’s on Preston Highway.

Police said it happened in July early in the morning. The man allegedly caused some damage to the business and stole computers as well as various property.

(Story continues below)

LMPD shares photos of the suspect on Facebook.
LMPD shares photos of the suspect on Facebook.(LMPD)

LMPD shared several photos of the suspect on their Facebook, in hopes it will help the public.

(Story continues below)

If anyone has any information on this person or his whereabouts, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

Bakery Lahaina
Louisville native trying to raise money after bakery burns down in Maui fires
FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families
President of bus union leadership for JCPS shares update about transportation issues
Meet Magic!
Kentucky Humane Society says dog rescued after being shot in the head finds forever home