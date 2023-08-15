Louisville-based manufacturer expanding to southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based manufacturer Conco is building a new $54 million dollar facility in southern Indiana.

It will be at the the former Tokusen USA space in Scottsburg.

This investment will result in up to 175 new full-time positions at the southern Indiana location. The City of Scottsburg is offering the company personal and real property tax abatement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has also committed nearly $2 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits for the project.

Conco is a supplier of ammunition containers.

