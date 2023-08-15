Man arrested for inappropriate chats and messages with child

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges of sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Steven Anthony Williams, 39, of Simpsonville, was arrested August 13. He is charged with attempting to promote a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, conspiracy to promote or procure the use of a minor by electronic means and tampering with evidence.

The arrest of Williams came after a call from a monitor of the ChatAve.com website to Simpsonville police about a man sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Screenshots sent to police showed the person sending the messages said they lived in Simpsonville and were texting a person who stated they were an 11-year-old girl. Williams allegedly told the girl it would be “our little secret” and asked the minor for pictures of herself in several poses.

While police investigated the screenshots, a call was received by Shelby County Dispatch from Williams claiming he had been pranked and wanting to talk to police.

After being asked to come to police headquarters, investigators showed Williams the screenshots. Williams told police he did send the messages and said he knew the person he was chatting with was 11 years old.

Williams told police he was texting with the girl for sexual gratification and had sent her a message stating that he shouldn’t be talking to her because he knew it was wrong.

Investigators said before he contacted police, Williams deleted the messages from his phone. Police obtained a search warrant for the download of his phone and the cell phone text message records.

Williams was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.

