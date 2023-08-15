Contact Troubleshooters
Man says he had 10 beers, a shot prior to deadly shooting of Carroll Co. student

Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENTON, Ky. (WAVE) - More details have been released about what led up to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Carroll County student.

Police have arrested 40-year-old Timothy Stone of Owenton and charged him with one count of manslaughter.

Kentucky State Police said the shooting happened Sunday around 1:21 a.m. in the 3700 block of Squiresville Road.

According to an arrest report, Stone was showing the victim, Bryce Stewart, a rifle.

Stone allegedly pointed the rifle at Stewart and fired the weapon, shooting him in the chest.

The Owen County coroner said Stewart died at the scene.

Stone told police he had drunk 10 beers and took a shot of bourbon that night.

He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Stone is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

