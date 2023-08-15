Contact Troubleshooters
Man wanted in Grayson, Breckinridge counties taken into custody

By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted by authorities in the counties of Grayson and Breckinridge was recently arrested.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been responding to no less than 10 burglaries, thefts, and destruction of property calls in the county from July 14 to Aug. 12. The suspect, listed as 23-year-old Tyler W. Corbin, reportedly fled to the woods with a rifle and was eventually spotted in the woods by drone footage. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said the Leitchfield Police Department was also involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit during Corbin’s crime spree.

The Hardinsburg Police Department had received a complaint about an attempted theft and that’s when Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson spotted a man walking. After a brief pursuit that led to an arrest, it was confirmed that was Corbin was the suspect.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Corbin had ignored the conditions of his court diversion and warnings by the judges from previous convictions. The sheriff’s office also said he walked out of rehab, which lead to the beginning of his crime spree.

Investigations are reportedly underway and Corbin was lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

