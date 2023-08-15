Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has died after his motorcycle struck a vehicle that pulled out in front of it.

Louisville Metro police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bardstown Road. Investigators say an SUV was entering Bardstown Road and pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an adult man, died before he could receive medical help. His name will be released following notification of relatives.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are thought to be not life threatening.

The collision is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified
Carroll County Detention Center
Owenton man arrested after Carroll County High School student killed in shooting
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
UPDATE: I-65 crashes in Bullitt County cleared

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Box
Indiana’s 99th Baby Box available at New Albany fire station
A JCPS clinic offers immunizations and physical examinations for students ahead of school year
JCPS students line up for immunizations and physicals as district prepares for re-opening
Steven Anthony Williams, 39, of Simpsonville, is facing charges of sending inappropriate...
Man arrested for inappropriate chats and messages with child
UofL first-year students getting ready for move-in