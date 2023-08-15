Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has died after his motorcycle struck a vehicle that pulled out in front of it.

Louisville Metro police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bardstown Road. Investigators say an SUV was entering Bardstown Road and pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an adult man, died before he could receive medical help. His name will be released following notification of relatives.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are thought to be not life threatening.

The collision is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

