President of bus union leadership for JCPS shares update about transportation issues

(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of the JCPS bus fiasco was the communication system between drivers, schools and parents, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said on Monday.

When bus drivers started driving their AI-created bus routes and reporting issues, that information was not passed along to the right people.

Pollio said on Monday the district has about 400 fewer routes than it did 10 years ago. It went from around 900 routes to around 550.

During a summer press conference, Pollio said they had more drivers than routes. The routes were not the only major change for JCPS families and bus drivers.

“You are going from two start times to nine start times,” President of Teamster 783, John Stovall said. “The way they were changing everything, it wasn’t enough time to prepare for.”

On JCPS’ first day of school, bus drivers experienced issues at stops causing students to be late to school, dropped off at the wrong stops, and crammed on buses for hours.

The last student was not dropped off at home until close to 10 p.m.

JCPS bus drivers had a little more than a week to get familiar with their routes, but according to Stovall, that wasn’t the issue.

He said the system JCPS used, AlphaRoute, created some routes that couldn’t take kids from one side of town to the other.

“Traffic, weather patterns, and delays all that none of that was factored in it was just a straight line,” Stovall said. “It’s not going to work with kids and parents and schools. That’s a big factor when you roll all those together.”

According to Stovall, since the busing chaos on the first day, the district is listening to its drivers and collaborating on ideas for solutions, which was something that wasn’t happening before.

“You are so stressed out trying to pick kids up and drop them off that you don’t have time to talk to a coordinator,” Stovall said. “This weekend you had all the administrators and representatives from AlphaRoute. All that information was shared, and they look at it and say here’s where we made a mistake.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

