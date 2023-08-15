Contact Troubleshooters
“School is Out” discount extended to Friday at Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
Louisville Zoo(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is extending its School is Out discount to the community.

Guests will be able to pay $10 admission for children aged 3-11 through Friday, August 18. All seniors aged 60 and up are also eligible for $10 admission.

Anyone over the age of 12 must pay a $15 admission. The Zoo said parking will be free through Friday.

Tickets may be purchased at the Zoo’s admission windows or online by clicking or tapping here.

