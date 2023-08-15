UofL first-year students getting ready for move-in
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are heading to campus this week for the Fall 2023 semester.
Some of the first-year students will be able to move in starting on Wednesday. All of the other first-year students will be moving in on Thursday.
UofL classes start on Monday.
