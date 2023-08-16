Contact Troubleshooters
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail

Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested August 15., 2023 for their roles in trying to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County Detention Center.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people who took part in a plot to smuggle drugs into a jail to an inmate are now inmates at the facility they were trying to get the drugs into.

Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested August 15. Both were booked into the Oldham County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in controlled substances, promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime. Childers is also charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances.

Arrest reports state that on August 14, Childers had a conversation with Bennie Thomas, 30, of Louisville, a federal inmate who has been held at OCDC for the past six months. During the conversation, which was recorded, the two talked about plans to smuggle drugs into the jail using a prosthetic leg.

The next morning, Oldham County police were contacted by the jail when Jones arrived with the leg which had a white sock on it. Police confiscated the leg from Jones and found 16 small clear bags containing an orange powder in the upper portion of the sick, which police say has been folded and sewn together.

Police say Childers had driven Jones to the jail and was waiting in the parking lot when they arrived.

Childers and Jones are each being held on a $20,000 cash bond and are scheduled to be arraigned today.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

