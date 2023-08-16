21st annual WorldFest returning to Louisville in early September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and that means an annual festival is coming back to Louisville.

Mayor Craig Greenberg hosted a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the 21st annual WorldFest. The annual festival combines food, live music and dancing from around the world.

WorldFest will happen from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 on the Belvedere. The WorldFest “Happy Hour” will take place on Aug. 31, the day before the festival kicks off.

“I know that my wife Rachael and I, we bring our sons every year to WorldFest and have always enjoyed it,” Greenberg said. “And I know families across the city and region will do so as well.”

One of the events to look forward to is the Parade of Cultures on Sept. 2 at noon.

One of the events to look forward to is the Parade of Cultures on Sept. 2 at noon.

