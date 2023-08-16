Contact Troubleshooters
4 in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673)...
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman and three men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found one woman and three men who had been shot. Mitchell said all of them were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

