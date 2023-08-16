Baptist Health officials say while pickleball injuries are on the rise

Contact Troubleshooters
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pickleball is said to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, with more than 36.5 million Americans playing.

Baptist Health officials said as the sport continues on the rise, so do the injuries. Dr. Kathleen Naylor, DO, with Baptist Health Medical Group said both overuse and acute injuries happen all too often.

Acute injuries happen suddenly as a result of a fall or stumble, while overuse injuries build over time.

“Warming up or stretching before a game, and cooling down afterward, are good practice for any sport, including pickleball,” Naylor said.

Players are encouraged to do at least a five to 10-minute warm-up that includes a little light jogging followed by stretches for the muscle groups.

Naylor said to be sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks and keep a good pace. Make to eat a healthy snack before and after playing as well.

Naylor said players should check with their healthcare provider before starting any exercise program.

The most common pickleball injuries include tendonitis, bursitis, rotator cuff injury in the shoulder, wrist and ankle sprains, hip pain, and falls, the release said.

According to Baptist Health officials:

  • Tendonitis Tendonitis is an inflammation of the tendons, the tissues that connect muscle to bone. It can be caused by overuse or repetitive motion.
  • Bursitis – Bursitis is swelling of the bursae. The bursae are fluid-filled cushions that protect the joints. Bursitis can be induced by repeated motion or joint injury.
  • Rotator cuff injury – This is damage or a tear to the muscles and connective tissues surrounding the shoulder joint.
  • “Pickleball elbow” – another name for tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis.
  • Sprains – You might also sprain your ankle or wrist. Sprains happen because of damaged ligaments.
  • Hip pain – Hip pain can be caused by overuse, arthritis, or structural problems in the hip joint.
  • Falls – Falls can occur when pickleball players slip on wet surfaces or trip over obstacles on the court.’'

“Despite the potential for injuries, pickleball is considered a safe and enjoyable sport for people of all ages,” Naylor said. “However, it is important to be aware of the risks and take precautions to prevent them.”

Players over the age of 50 are at an increased injury risk.

The best way to prevent pickleball injuries is to wear fitted and non-slip footwear, stretch properly before playing, and use ankle and knee braces, if necessary.

