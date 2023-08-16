Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear outlines educational budget proposal for upcoming year

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke to reporters Wednesday to outline a proposed education budget for next year. His news conference comes one day after GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameroon laid out some his own ideas, while slamming education number under the Beshear Administration.

Beshear starts his list of priorities with an 11% raise across the board for all school personnel state-wide, which would cost the state around $1.1 billion. The plan also include fully funding universal Pre-K, teacher pensions, and student transportation plans. Beshear says the General Assembly is at least partially responsible for transportation issues, such as those in Jefferson County.

“Each district puts in what their cost is, and asks for that in the budget,” said Beshear, “and the General Assembly has been shorting school districts each and every year. I believe in the last budget, Jefferson County was shorted about $19 million, so imagine having that extra funding, but then imagine being able to pay your bus drivers 11% more.”

Beshear was joined by Secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet John Hicks, who said the plan is doable.

“The Governor’s budget is affordable because the current budget, Fiscal Year 2024, has $1.4 billion more in revenues than in recurring spending which creates headroom for new spending, and based on current estimates we will end this year with another billion-dollar surplus,” Secretary Hicks said. “We can make these investments, and there is still plenty of space for other needs and other demands in this upcoming budget.”

Take a look at the full list of priorities under the governor’s proposal:

  • Fully Funding Pre-K
  • Funds Student Transportation
  • No Health Insurance Increase
  • Teacher Student Loan Forgiveness
  • Support for Professional Development
  • Replacing Textbooks and Instructional Resources
  • Backing Mental Health
  • Boosting Career and Technical Education

