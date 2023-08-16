Disabled semi causing southbound delays on Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge to get from southern Indiana into Louisville should expect delays due to a semi with a damaged trailer.

Louisville Metro police say shortly before Noon, the semi was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle near the base of the bridge on the Kentucky side. No one was injured in the accident, but the collision caused the load being carried by the semi to shift, buckling the trailer in the middle and causing the trailer to lose its rear wheels.

LMPD says the trailer, which is filled with dry food, will have to be offloaded before it can be removed.

Currently, the left lane southbound is closed. The right southbound lane is open, but there are delays extending across the bridge.

LMPD says additional lanes may need to be shutdown to get the trailer removed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.