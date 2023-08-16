Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Disabled semi causing southbound delays on Clark Memorial Bridge

Louisville Metro Police say a collision between a semi trailer rig and a passenger vehicle...
Louisville Metro Police say a collision between a semi trailer rig and a passenger vehicle caused the load being carried by the semi to shift, buckling the trailer in the middle and causing the trailer to lose its rear wheels.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge to get from southern Indiana into Louisville should expect delays due to a semi with a damaged trailer.

Louisville Metro police say shortly before Noon, the semi was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle near the base of the bridge on the Kentucky side. No one was injured in the accident, but the collision caused the load being carried by the semi to shift, buckling the trailer in the middle and causing the trailer to lose its rear wheels.

LMPD says the trailer, which is filled with dry food, will have to be offloaded before it can be removed.

Currently, the left lane southbound is closed. The right southbound lane is open, but there are delays extending across the bridge.

LMPD says additional lanes may need to be shutdown to get the trailer removed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair offers one day discount for JCPS students, families
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon
Motorcyclist killed in Fern Creek area crash
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton
Man says he had 10 beers, a shot prior to deadly shooting of Carroll Co. student

Latest News

Taylor Childers, 29, of Louisville, and Steven Andre Jones, 26, of Madison, Ind., were arrested...
2 charged in attempt to use prosthetic limb to smuggle drugs into the Oldham County jail
LMPD investigating hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville identified
UPDATE: Identity released of bicyclist struck, killed in Lyndon